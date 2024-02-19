DEI Price Tops $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. DEI has a market cap of $173.48 million and $89.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00136687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007895 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.