Desjardins Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 target price on dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Up 3.0 %

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.46. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.27 and a 1 year high of C$10.01.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.