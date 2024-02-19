Desjardins Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.31.

MI.UN opened at C$17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.74. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

