Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.05.

FANG stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $181.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,172 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

