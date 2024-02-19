Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

DNTH stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

