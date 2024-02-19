DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $157.19 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,141.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.02 or 0.00515952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00136484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00051903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.00213370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00150035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,836,296,478 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

