Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 3,191 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $289.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The stock has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

