Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after buying an additional 611,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.49.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.65.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

