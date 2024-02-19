Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

