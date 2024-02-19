Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 274 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

JPM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

