Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

DFS stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,297,000 after acquiring an additional 506,801 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,543,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

