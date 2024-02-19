Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.74%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.