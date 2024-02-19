Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.58.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
