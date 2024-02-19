Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.