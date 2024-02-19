DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

