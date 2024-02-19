DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.81. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DURECT by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

