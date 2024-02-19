Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $7.58 on Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $7.58 or 0.00014558 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $97.66 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 7.5442335 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $75,552,404.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

