e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:
- 2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $178.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $141.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.
- 1/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE ELF traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 857,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,724. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $179.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty
In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
