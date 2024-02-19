Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stake Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 293,276 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

EGRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,127. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

