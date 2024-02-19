Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.52. 1,650,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,830. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.