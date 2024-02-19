eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.54% of eBay worth $360,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

