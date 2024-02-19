Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $215.38. 1,975,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

