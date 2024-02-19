Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst comprises approximately 0.9% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Ecovyst worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 639,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,933. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

