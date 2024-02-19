Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

