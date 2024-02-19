eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

eHealth stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $20,895,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,352,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 215,658 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $12,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

