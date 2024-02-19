Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Position Lifted by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,167. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.25.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.