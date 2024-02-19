Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

