ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.67 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $1,504.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016135 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,057.52 or 0.99994103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02662941 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,742.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.