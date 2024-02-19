Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,137 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.