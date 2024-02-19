Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,901 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

