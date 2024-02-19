Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Entegris stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Entegris has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

