Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,972 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 7.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $222,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

