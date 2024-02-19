EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $369.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.54.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM opened at $311.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

