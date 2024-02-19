Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
