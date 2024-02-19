Estabrook Capital Management Has $2.30 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144,366. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

