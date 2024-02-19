Estabrook Capital Management Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.88. 4,120,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,233. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.