Estabrook Capital Management Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 3,233,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,579. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

