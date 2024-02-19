Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.9% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. 6,266,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $323.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

