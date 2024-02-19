Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,218 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 84,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

