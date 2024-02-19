Estabrook Capital Management Sells 351 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

