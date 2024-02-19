Estabrook Capital Management Sells 3,869 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,203. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

