Estabrook Capital Management Sells 510 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 317,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2,763.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its position in CVS Health by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 115,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,242,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,357. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

