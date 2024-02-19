Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,649. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average is $239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.