Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $349.65 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $349.65 billion and approximately $13.62 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,909.77 or 0.05584920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00027042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00020503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,512 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.