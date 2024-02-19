Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops One Day Volume of $267.76 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $267.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $27.61 or 0.00053138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,959.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00521102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00137363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00218416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00151332 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,637,369 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

