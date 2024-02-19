Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Euronav Stock Performance

EURN stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Euronav has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

