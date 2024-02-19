European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH) Insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. Buys 98,750 Shares

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH – Get Free Report) insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. acquired 98,750 shares of European Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,316.25 ($19,814.54).

The company has a current ratio of 20.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin resources projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

