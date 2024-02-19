Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $62.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

