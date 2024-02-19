Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM remained flat at $103.73 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

