Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Martin Currie Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 5.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $165,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RACE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,694. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $393.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

