Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $66.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

